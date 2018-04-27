× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, I-264 weekend closures and road work this weekend

BRIDGE OPENINGS:



Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Virginia Beach officials are redirecting traffic routes to accommodate larger than normal crowds that are going to be in the resort area of the city for College Beach Weekend.

Traffic on I-264 eastbound will be diverted at Parks Avenue and redirected westbound on I-264 beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 27, and again beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 until traffic is flowing safely. Also, the eastbound exit for South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road will be closed.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Route 199 (exit 242), April 22-27, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:

· Single-lane closure I-64 west at Chesapeake Boulevard April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures in both directions on Tidewater Drive under I-64 April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

· April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Dual-lane closure on I-264 east at Witchduck Road April 23-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:

o April 27, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o April 28, from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

​I-264, Virginia Beach:

· Single-lane closures in both directions on Rosemont Road under I-264 April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at First Colonial Road April 23-27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 22-28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



​I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

· Single-lane closure I-664 north:

o April 27 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o April 28 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south between 26th Street and the MMMBT:

o April 27 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o April 28 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

o April 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 23-27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 23-27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN AND TEMPORARY STOPPAGES SCHEDULED ON SEGMENT II OF I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

Motorists are advised to stay alert to new traffic shift, overnight traffic stoppages and closures this week

YORK COUNTY – Traffic shifts on Interstate 64 will begin this spring supporting construction of the second segment of the I-64 Widening Project. The shifts will move traffic left from the two existing concrete travel lanes onto the new travel lanes in the median to allow for the full reconstruction of the outside lanes.

The first scheduled traffic shift will take place on I-64 east, starting from the western limits of the project near Route 199 (exit 242) to the Burma Road bridge (mile marker 245) starting the morning of Sunday, April 29.

In addition to the new traffic pattern this week, temporary traffic stoppages, lasting up to 20 minutes, are scheduled overnight on:

Thursday, April 26

I-64 west near Burma Road (mile marker 245), between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning

Saturday, April 28

I-64 east on and off-ramps at Route 199 (exit 242A/242B), between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following morning

I-64 east on-ramp from Route 60, between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following morning

To complete the traffic shift operations, there will be full ramp closures with signed detours in place, starting Saturday, April 28, from 11 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 29, on the following ramps:

I-64 east off-ramp to Route 60 Busch Gardens (exit 243A)

I-64 east off-ramp to Route 143 west (exit 243B)

Single-lane closures will also be in place as follows: