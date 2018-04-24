On deployment, USS Truman Sailors learn about countries they’ll visit this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC OCEAN - Sailors on the USS Harry S. Truman are broadening their horizons while on deployment.

The aircraft carrier left Norfolk earlier this month and now Sailors are taking advantage of the Department of Defense's Cultural Orientation Training to expand their knowledge of the foreign countries the Truman is expected to visit during deployment this year.

Walter Turner and James Morris, program analysts with the Center for Language, Regional Expertise and Culture (CLREC), are conducting the training.

"I've visited over 70 countries in every area of operation around the world," said Morris, who is a retired U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer. "Every country I've visited is different and unique."

Part of the training is making sure Sailors are aware of unique local laws.

"Sailors need to be aware that the local laws are different in these countries than the United States," added Morris. "Sailors also need to learn what these laws are because if they break them they can be put in jail. Like in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), it's illegal to cross the street if you're not in a crosswalk. In the metro system in Dubai, no eating, drinking, chewing gum, or smoking on that system or you can be fined. It's important for Sailors to know about these laws so they can follow them."

Personnel Specialist Seaman Antone Cavaliere is a junior Sailor who attended the training.

"I learned that each country is different, and that they all have their own identity," said Cavaliere. "Some areas aren't like the United States where it's one big melting pot. In some countries, there are very specific ways of doing things, and it's important to bear that in mind. This is my first deployment and I'm excited to go out there and experience everything. I believe in the saying, 'when in Rome, do as the Romans do' and this training helped me learn how to do just that."

The Truman is currently underway on a routine, planned deployment.