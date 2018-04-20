Native plant sale being held at Virginia Living Museum for Earth Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – In celebration of Earth Day, the Virginia Living Museum will be selling spring native plants starting on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The plants, which are for a variety of garden sites and styles, are nursery propagated on-site at VLM, and include options for attracting butterflies, hummingbirds and other wildlife to your yard, say museum officials.

Admission to the Spring Native Plant Sale is free and will be held rain or shine.

If you can’t make it Saturday, VLM’s Spring Native Plant Sale will also be offered on Sunday, April 22, and April 28 and 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For a complete list of plants for sale, click here.