Man accused of shooting father in Pasquotank County taken into custody

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his father during a family dispute, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright.

According to Cartwright, Deonte Stokley shot his father in the groin area Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Crooked Run Road. The father was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in what officials describe as “stable condition.” The current condition of the father is unknown.

Stokley left the scene by the time deputies arrived. He was taken into custody on April 24 by the Greenville Police Department Violent Crime Apprehension Team.

According to officials, Stokley is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony discharge of a weapon in an occupied dwelling. His bond is set at $500,000.

Another suspect involved, Racquel Gibbs, has been arrested for felony aid & abet. She was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina and released after posting a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deonte Stokley call the Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or the Pasquotank County Crime Line at 252-335-5555.