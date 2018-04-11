Newport News student accused of threatening to blow up teacher’s car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police arrested a student accused of threatening to blow up his teacher’s car.

On March 20 around 10:30 a.m., a Newport News Police officer was working a second job at New Horizons Regional Academy when he was approached by a teacher.

The teacher told the officer she was speaking with the student, 18-year-old Jalen Tisdale, about his grades when he became upset.

Police say while the teacher was speaking with Tisdale, he told her to back up and threatened to assault her. According to police, Tisdale threatened to blow up the teacher’s car while he was being escorted out of the classroom. He then left the school property.

Police obtained warrants for Tisdale for threat: in writing at school/school event and threat: orally to school employee.

On April 10, Tisdale was taken into custody.

Tisdale appeared in Newport News General District Court on February 25 for a preliminary/dispositional hearing.