Four arrested in connection with Norfolk shooting that left man injured

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department have arrested four people in connection to a shooting that left a man injured in the 1700 block of Wilson Road Wednesday night.

The call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Police arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

21-year-old Treyshon Eason was charged with felonious assault and three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

18-year-old Caleb Mourning was charged with felonious assault, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In Norfolk Circuit Court on Monday, September 30, 2019, Mourning took a guilty plea and was sentenced to five years in prison and five years indefinite probation for unlawful wounding.

Mourning’s charges of using a firearm in commission of a felony and maliciously discharging a firearm were nolle prossed.

19-year-old Malik Brown has been charged with felonious assault and three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

20-year-old Karron Dessus has been charged with felonious assault and three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Eason, Brown and Dessus’ charges were nolle prossed on October 9, 2019.

All four suspects are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anyone with any information that will help police is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

