Norfolk Police arrest man in connection to double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a shooting that left two people injured last week.

25-year-old Travone Q. Lane of Norfolk was charged with two counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on March 30, police responded to the 1100 block of Mariner Street for a report of a gunshot disturbance. Officers arrived at the scene to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, age 30, suffered from non-life threatening injuries while the second victim, age 28, remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Lane knew the two victims. Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Lane is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Related:

One critically injured in Norfolk double shooting