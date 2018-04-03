Bed Bath & Beyond will buy old Toys R Us gift cards – but only for two more days

For customers who haven’t used their Toys R Us gift cards yet, there’s at least one way to cash them in.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards of at least $20 at a discount and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond e-gift cards that can be used online.

For example, customers would get a $12.84 e-gift card for a $20 Toys R Us gift card, or a $32.10 e-gift card for a $50 Toys R Us gift card.

The offer does not apply to store merchandise credits. The offer ends on April 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Toys R Us announced earlier this month that it will shut or sell all of its 735 U.S. stores.

Toys R Us and Babies R Us have discontinued online sales, but stores are still open for liquidation sales. Gift cards and e-gift cards will be honored through and including April 21.

Bed Bath & Beyond actually accepts gift card exchanges for over 200 merchants.

