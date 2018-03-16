Woman arrested in connection to Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a shooting that happened on February 19.

24-year-old Nicolette Danielle James of Norfolk was arrested and charged with Robbery, two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

On the night of the incident, police arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with what was originally believed to be a life threatening injury.

