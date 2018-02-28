Ralph looks to go viral in first ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet’ trailer

Everyone’s favorite video game anti-hero is back!

Disney released the first trailer for “Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet” Wednesday, and this time the titular character must maneuver through the millennium’s strangest frontier yet – the Internet!

“A part in Vanellope’s game Sugar Rush breaks, and in order to preserve that and save the way of life they have in the arcade, they go to this very modern place, which is going to put their friendship to the test,” returning director Rich Moore told Entertainment Weekly. Moore directed the first film, which was released in 2012.

In the trailer, Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) break out of their classic arcade game world and end up online, dodging memes, clickbait and more.

News of the sequel got fans pretty riled up when it was announced at Disney’s D3 Expo in July due to the fact that audiences will finally get to see the Disney princesses interact with each other.

“30 Rock” alum Jack McBrayer will reprise his role was Fix-It Felix – the “hero” to Ralph’s “villain” – while Jane Lynch returns as Calhoun, Felix’s love interest. “Hidden Figures” star Taraji P. Henson will play a new character named Yesss, described as a “trendy algorithm who encounters Ralph and Vanellope online.”

Moore will co-direct with frequent collaborator Phil Johnston, who helped him write 2016’s “Zootopia.”

“Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet” hits theaters on November 21.