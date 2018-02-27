Man armed with AR-15 stops knife attack by neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSWEGO, Ill. - A man armed with an AR-15 rifle stopped an attack by one of his neighbors in his Illinois apartment building.

Police say it all began Monday when someone with a knife attacked another person during an argument.

Neighbor Dave Thomas, who witnessed the attack, went into his home, got his rifle and ordered the suspect to stop.

"I poked my head out the door. There was a pool of blood, blood was everywhere in the hall. There was still a confrontation going on, there were about three or four people involved at this point," Thomas told WGN. "So I ran back into my house and grabbed my AR-15. I grabbed the AR-15 over my handgun -- bigger gun, I think a little more of an intimidation factor. Definitely played a part in him actually stopping."

The suspect was able to get away briefly before he was captured by police.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on that person's condition.

Police say Thomas has a valid firearm owner's identification card and a concealed carry permit.

"The AR-15 is my weapon of choice for home protection," Thomas said. "It's light, it's maneuverable. If you train and know how to use it properly, it's not dangerous. And this is just a perfect example of good guy with an AR-15 stopped a bad guy with a knife. And there were no lives taken, so, all in all, it was a good day.