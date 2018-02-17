One person injured from apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the 700 block of Sparrow Road Saturday morning.

Crews arrived on scene at 2:21 a.m. and found fire coming from a two-story, multi-family dwelling. The fire was under control around 2:49 a.m.

Prior to crews arriving on scene, five residents evacuated the apartment and two of them were forced to escape through a second floor window.

One resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. This resident is receiving treatment and is expected to live.

Firefighters from Norfolk and Virginia Beach were called in to assist with fire operations as part of Chesapeake’s automatic aid agreement.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building and five people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.