Man pleads guilty in Newport News child abuse investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a child abuse investigation.

24-year-old Denzel Lamar Arrington was arrested in February of 2018.

Police obtained warrants for Arrington on Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Felony Child Abuse and Neglect charges.

Around 11:52 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Robinson Drive for a call of a code blue involving a six-month-old boy.

An investigation revealed that injuries were inflicted to the child.

Police said Wednesday that the child is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Family tells News 3 that Arrington is the father of the little boy he's accused of abusing and according to neighbors, this isn't the first time he's been in trouble.

"He had a handgun in the house and it went off and went into the house across the street," said Zack Dame of an incident last summer. "(There were) about 15 cop cars there."

Police say Arrington was arrested without incident.

In May of 2019 Arrington pleaded guilty to charges of malicious wounding and abuse & neglect. He is set to be sentenced August 2, 2019.

