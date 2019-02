NORTH CAROLINA – A nearly seven foot Mako Shark named Yinzer pinged off the coast of North Carolina Monday afternoon, according to OCEARCH.

Yinzer was tagged in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on November 3 and weighs 255 pounds!

The shark was named by a family of avid shark followers from Pittsburgh (in case you didn’t know, a yinzer is a name for native residents of Pittsburgh).

Since he’s been tagged, he’s traveled almost 4,000 miles.