Local beef jerky outlet offering beef box bouquets for Valentine’s Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Beef Jerky Outlet is offering a unique Valentine’s Day gift for the meat lover in your life!

Beef box bouquets are now available in stores and online.

The boxes include Beef Jerky Outlet’s original beef sticks topped with jerky shaped hearts and long horns.

Click here to find a Beef Jerky Outlet near you.

The Beef Jerky Outlet has a variety of jerkies including Teriyaki, Prime Rib, Kangaroo and Alligator. It also offers unique treats including bug-centric lollipops, gourmet popcorn and unique chocolates and candies.