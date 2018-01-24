Virginia Beach man with prior rape convictions sentenced for child sexual abuse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Melvin Lee Worlds, 58, was sentenced Tuesday for charges of forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and custodial indecent liberties.

A judge sentenced Worlds to 155 years in prison, with 120 years and six months suspended, leaving 34 years and six months to serve.

Worlds pleaded guilty on July 10, 2017.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, between July 2003 and July 2005, Worlds sexually abused a child known to him. Between October 25, 2014 and October 24, 2014, Worlds sexually abused another child known to him.

Between August 19 and August 20, 2016, Worlds sexually abused a third child known to him. The third incident was witnessed by a family member of the victim, who went with the victim to tell an older relative what happened.

When the family member confronted Worlds, he said “I just didn’t think,” “I don’t know” and “I was stupid, I was crazy.”

Worlds told police he didn’t remember the 2003 – 2005 incident but said “it could have happened.”

Worlds has an extensive record dating back to 1979. His prior convictions include Rape, Unlawful Wounding, Petit Larceny (2 counts), Burglary, Grand Larceny, Embezzlement, Trespassing (5 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Drugs, Driving without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and multiple probation violations. ​