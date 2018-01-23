Sentencing for men who robbed woman at gunpoint in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Two out of the three men were sentenced on Monday in connection with an armed robbery that happened on January 10.

Police say the suspects robbed a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint while she was walking in the 1000 block of West 49th Street around 11:45 p.m.

No one was injured.

Jahkeem Jones, 27, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jones will serve 12 years total in prison.

Te’Quan Fulford, 25, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fulford will serve 10 years total in prison.

Kendall Gurley, 24, was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was face sentencing on July 12.

