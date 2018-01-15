× First Warning Forecast: More Snow On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Snow is on the way. But on Tuesday, we stay dry and warm up just a bit. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday we are tracking a 50% chance of snow starting in the morning and ending in the evening. We’re not talking a blizzard like last time but we could see up to 1-2″ of snow by the end of the day. If you are farther west past Richmond you could see 2″+ of snow. Lower numbers to the SE where more rain could mix in.​ Highs will only reach the lower 30s for the afternoon.

Thursday we start a gradual warm up for the rest of the week until we reach the upper 50s by the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 15th

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

