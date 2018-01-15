‘Discover the Dinosaurs’ at the Hampton Roads Convention Center

Posted 3:50 pm, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:04PM, January 15, 2018
HAMPTON, Va. – Who’s ready to get prehistoric?

Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek‘ is an interactive touring exhibit featuring realistic animatronic dinosaurs. Families will enjoy a variety of hands-on attractions, shows and challenges. The exhibit will stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Attractions include – but are not limited to – “Design-a-Dino,” “Eggs-Ray Vision,” “Race-Through-Time Labyrinth,” “Roar-o-Meter” and “Can You Dig It?”

Brought to life by Vstar Entertainment, this exhibit raises awareness and support for the non-profit organization OCEARCH as well as supports organizations like the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, Children’s Hospitals and the USO.

Tickets are $16-$21. Guests who bring their military ID to the box office will receive a special discount on general admission tickets.

The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.

