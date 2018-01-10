Tips for grilling to get ready for for “the big game” on Coast Live

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video HAMPTON, VA - Our friend Alpen Patel from MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (www.MOOYAH.com) shows us some tasty ways to make our grill ready for the big game. Filed in: Coast Live, Entertainment & Food Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

