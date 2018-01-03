HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Get ready because it is that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season is upon us. We talk with folks from the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (www.gsccc.org) about what's new and when and how we can get our orders in. We also meet an inspirational young scout who at 17 hopes to help the next generation of Girl Scouts.
Getting ready for Girl Scout cookie season on Coast Live
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Girl Scouts have new gluten-free cookie, start selling season Saturday
-
Girl Scout Cookie sales starts early January!
-
Preparing for Girl Scout cookie season on Coast Live
-
CHD’s Little Free Library gets a big donation
-
Girls Scouts hand out free holiday treats to military members at Norfolk International Airport
-
-
Boy Scouts changes name to Scouts BSA, welcomes girls to join
-
5th annual “Cookie Classic Run” benefits local Girl Scouts
-
Virginia Boy Scout is a popcorn mogul who is hungry to help others
-
Congresswoman Elaine Luria talks government reopening and what it means for affected families
-
Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over name change
-
-
We get “training” to take the Polar Plunge on Coast Live
-
Puppy unearths woolly mammoth tooth in family’s backyard
-
A gala that will aid single parents in buying a home on Coast Live