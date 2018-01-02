Annual 900 Men Strong Scholarship and Community Service Awards Breakfast returns

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The 7th Annual 900 Men Strong Scholarship and Community Service Awards Breakfast is back!

The 900 Men Strong Breakfast is one of the East Coast’s largest events exclusively for Men, their website said.

The goal is to get men in the community to make a difference through education and to assist with decreasing the high school dropout rate of African American youth and others.

Scholarships are provided to high school boys who are seniors with a 2.5 GPA or better and who are planning to pursue a post-secondary education.

During the breakfast at least five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school male students who are working toward achieving academic excellence on a post-secondary level.

They will also honor the contributions from several distinguished men, who have made significant contributions toward the advancement of the community.

The 2018 breakfast keynote speaker is legendary Network Broadcaster James “J.B.” Brown.

Brown is a Network Broadcaster for CBS Sports and CBS News. A three-time Emmy Award-winning network broadcaster, Brown has hosted the Super Bowl eight times including Super Bowl 50 on CBS.

News 3’s Kurt Williams will serve as the Master of Ceremonies at the event.

The breakfast will be April 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Click here for more information and to donate.