MELFA, Va. – A fire destroyed a country club December 23, according to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters operated with surrounding companies to put the fire out.

The commercial structure fire destroyed the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, firefighters said.

The club was founded in 1960 and has 125 acres in the bend of Pungoteague Creek.

Officials have not released information on any possible injuries.