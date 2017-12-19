Police: Man shot while confronting car break-in suspect in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Michael Irvin Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers he saw a young black man wearing a red hoodie trying to break into his car. He said when he confronted the suspect, the suspect shot him.

Medics took the victim to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect description at this time.

