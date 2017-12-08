High School Football State Championships postponed due to weather

HAMPTON, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced Friday morning that Saturday’s six football state championship games have been postponed until Sunday due to an expected 4-6 inches of snow in various parts of the state.

Due to the winter weather advisory forecast of 4-6 inches of snow expected across various parts of Virginia all championship football games for Sat., Dec. 9 are postponed and are re-scheduled for Sun, Dec. 10. This decision was reached with the utmost concern for travel safety. — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) December 8, 2017

The Group 6A title game between Oscar Smith and Westfield will be rescheduled to Sunday, the next day. The game is set to kick off at 4:30 pm at Hampton University.

All of the games are as followed:

Class 1 Final at Salem – Riverheads (11-2) vs. Chilhowie (11-3) – Noon

Class 2 Final at Salem – Appomattox County (13-1) vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton – 4:30 pm

Class 3 Final at William & Mary – Heritage-Lynchburg (13-1) vs. Hopewell (10-4) – Noon

Class 4 Final at William & Mary – Louisa County (14-0) vs. Salem-Salem (12-2) – 5:30 pm

Class 5 Final at Hampton University – Highland Springs (13-1) vs. Tuscarora (12-2) – Noon

Class 6 Final at Hampton University – Westfield (14-0) vs. Oscar Smith (12-2) – 4:30 pm