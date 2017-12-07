Contracts awarded for transportation projects on I-64, I-264

RICHMOND, Va. – The Commonwealth Transportation Board has approved contracts for two Hampton Roads transportation projects.

The first project is a $178.3 million contract to extend the three lane section of I-64 in York County for an additional 8.2 miles west. The contract was awarded to Shirley Contracting Company LLC of Lorton. This is the third segment of the I-64 Capacity Improvements project and will pick up where the second segment ended.

Other improvements in this project include the reconstruction of the existing travel lanes and outside shoulder; the addition of one 12-foot travel lane and one 12-foot paved shoulder in both directions; lengthening of acceleration and deceleration lanes; reconstruction of and addition of a signal at the I-64 eastbound off ramp to Route 143; repair and widening of four mainline bridges and replacement of existing bridges over Queens Creek.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

The second project is a $105.4 million contract to construct a new interchange at I-264 and Witchduck Road. The contract was awarded to The Lane Construction Group of Cheshire, Connecticut.

The project will not only include the new interchange, but also ramp widening and a new system of collector-distributor roads to ease congestion and improve traffic flow from westbound I-64 to eastbound I-264.

The new C-D road serving the Newtown Road interchange will be extended eastward to the Witchduck Road interchange before merging into mainline eastbound I-264. This extension includes widening the existing bridge over the former Norfolk Southern Railroad corridor and providing an off-ramp to Witchduck Road. The new two-lane off-ramp will be aligned with the existing Grayson Road intersection and will provide access to both directions of Witchduck Road and to Grayson Road.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.