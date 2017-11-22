Cyber Monday tips and tricks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maybe braving the crowded stores on Black Friday isn't for you, but you still want to take advantage of some of this weekends deals.

Cyber Monday may be more of your thing.

Last year on Cyber Monday, shoppers set a record for total online sales in a single day.

People spent $3.4 billion in 2016 and that's expected to only get higher this time around.

Even people at work on Monday are going to be secretly shopping, with over 50% of people saying they're willing to get caught shopping at work if it means they get a good deal.

But regardless of if you're working on Monday or not, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have expanded to so much more than just those two days.

It's now more of a weekend of deals, with some companies starting their savings Saturday or Sunday.

Here's a few tips to make sure you're taking advantage of the online deals:

Make a list of what you actually need. This will prevent any impulse buys while the clock is ticking. Know who you're shopping for. Now is a great time to knock out those holiday gifts, but make sure you know what you're looking for before you start adding things to that online shopping cart. Take advantage of social media. Some stores and companies will post additional offers exclusive to their social media followers. While you're shopping, look for additional codes. A lot of times there will be keywords on the site that you can enter at checkout to get additional savings or free shipping.