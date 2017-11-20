Norfolk police search for suspects in Citgo gas station robbery

Posted 12:17 pm, November 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:19PM, November 20, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

Inline

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for two men that robbed a Citgo gas station Sunday evening.

Norfolk Police say that the robbery happened at the Citgo on 2300 Azalea Garden Road around 6 p.m.

An employee and three other people were in the store when the two suspects entered, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The two men fled the scene after geting money from the cashier, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a black man wearing a grey shirt, dark colored pants and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man wearing a light colored hooded Nike sweatshirt and a black mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about his robbery is asked to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.