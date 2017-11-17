This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge opening and road work BRIDGE OPENING: Coleman Bridge 2:30 PM – CHESAPEAKE: Inside lane closure northbound Route 17 @ the Bridge over Cedar Rd, Friday, November 17 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT November 12-18 I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 12-18, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on November 13-17, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on November 13-17, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in Newport News as follows: Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: November 17 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. November 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures I-664 north between MMMBT and 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: November 17 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. November 18 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. November 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: November 12-17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Route 164 East/West, Portsmouth: Single-lane closures as follows: Alternating lane closures between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge November 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. I-564, Norfolk: I-564 west dual-lane closure at Terminal overpass from November 12-17 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-564 east dual-lane closures at I-64 interchange November 13-17 from 7 p.m. to midnight. I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates. Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures November 12-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

