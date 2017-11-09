Portsmouth Police Department schedule additional blood drive for wounded officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department's emergency blood drive to support the officer who was shot multiple times on November 6 was so successful, the department is scheduling an additional drive.

Police say the blood drive on November 13 reached capacity. The next blood drive will be on Monday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the department's Police Training Division at 309 Columbia Street in Portsmouth. The drive is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

While walk-ins are welcome, anyone interested in donating blood may schedule an appointment by contacting Christie Saunders via email or by calling (757) 393-8752 ext. 10. You can also visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code "PortsmouthCity."

Organizers recommend that interested donors say hydrated and eat plenty of iron-rich foods in the days before the donation. Donors must bring a photo ID and donor card with them to the drive.