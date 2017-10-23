$5 rabies vaccines offered in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Public Health will be conducting $5 rabies shots on Saturday.

The rabies shot clinic will be held at the Norfolk Health Center on 830 Southampton Ave., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All animals must be at least 12 weeks of age, and cats and dogs must be on leashes say Norfolk officials.

A previous rabies certificate is required for the 3-year vaccine. For animals without a certificate, a 1-year vaccine will be administered.

Free parking is available around the building and in the adjacent parking lot.

For further information on the rabies clinic, please call the Norfolk Public Health Environmental Health Division at 757-435-9689.