Medical professionals urge flu shot vaccines

NORFOLK, Va. - Doctors and pharmacists are urging people to get the flu shot as soon as possible.

They say it's an investment and with 99% of insurance companies covering the costs, there's really no excuse.

“It’s a slight pinch of the arm. That minor pain compared to the suffering of the flu where you’re pretty much out for 7 to 10 days, there is no comparison," says Mehul Shah, pharmacist.

There are simple ways that you can protect yourself from getting the virus, like cleaning items that you use everyday like your desk, phone and keyboard.

But some people are still hesitant.

“At first, I was a little skeptical about getting it. I heard rumors that flu shots can make you sick because they put things in flu shots we’re not aware of," says Quan Alexander.

However, medical professionals say that's just a myth.

“It is virtually impossible to do that. We don’t give you the flu, we give you what is called a ‘kill the copy of it’ just so your body’s primed for it. If, or when you do get hit," says Shah.

Professionals say it takes two weeks for the flu vaccine to get in your system. That two week time period is sensitive, because you could be exposed to the virus or one that mimics the flu.