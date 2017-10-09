Watch: President Trump gives State of the Union address

Portsmouth Police investigate bank robbery

Posted 1:08 pm, October 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:52PM, October 9, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Monday afternoon.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., dispatchers received a call requesting officer assistance to the Wells Fargo bank at 5820 High Street W. for a robbery. According to detectives, the suspect approached the teller and handed them a note demanding money. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect exited the location. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 40s or early 50s who stood between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing somewhere between 180 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a gray and blue baseball cap, a navy blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit tips via the new “P3 Tips” app or via the Portsmouth Crime Line Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Portsmouthcrimeline.

Google Map for coordinates 36.861088 by -76.394469.