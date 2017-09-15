Selden Market to have more tenants added with its 18 pop up businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Downtown Norfolk Council announced that they have approved 18 pop up businesses that will join the 12 tenants already established to open in the Selden Market on Oct. 4.

The council hopes that this will serve as downtown Norfolk's first retail incubator for new and emerging businesses. They also hope to create a constantly changing environment, with the pop up stores and businesses that will be introduced.

“We’re going for energy and vibrancy,” said Drew Ungvarsky, chairman of the Vibrant Spaces committee and CEO and executive creative director of Grow. “We handpicked the 12 tenants, and these pop-ups will complement them to make an exciting launching point for this endeavor.”

Pop-up businesses may operate for a week or a month, depending on its agreement with the council. There will be some additional pop-up businesses that may even join the roster for a day, said the council.

Businesses are making its way back to the Selden Arcade building after the fire on April 17, 2015, destroyed businesses that were currently occupying it.

Investigators found that the origin of the explosion came from outside the building in the main 208 volt power feed to the building’s electrical power switch room.

A contractor had struck that line earlier that morning. According to the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s report, the contractor strike damaged the line, starting a chain of events that led to the catastrophic failure of the electrical system, which caused severe arching and an explosion, also referred to as an arc blast.

The fire in the room lasted only a few seconds and did not trigger the sprinklers in the area, the report said.

The new Selden Market will be a place with low rents and short-term leases so businesses can shape their model, learn from each other and build community in a low-risk environment.

“We have had so much interest in Selden Market from new and existing business owners,” said Drew Ungvarsky, chairman of the Vibrant Spaces committee and CEO and executive creative director of Grow. “We reviewed and selected the applicants with the goal to create a lively and energetic environment for Downtown Norfolk. We anticipate Selden Market will continue to evolve as these businesses grow and get established.”

Applications are accepted and reviewed on an ongoing basis. And Mary Miller, CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council belives that this is a great way of testing the market for products offered in the community.

“We will continue to receive applications for storefront positions and pop-up businesses,” said Miller. “These pop-ups are perfect for testing out new products or services. The pop-up booths can be rented for $100 a week or $300 a month.”

Interested businesses are encouraged to apply at seldenmarket.com. The selection committee will reach out to new applicants again this fall.

“Each week’s list of pop-up businesses will be posted on the Selden Market Facebook page every Monday so you can find your favorites and plan your shopping trip,” said Careyann Weinberg, market director. “But everyone should be prepared for the unexpected. We will continually rotate and change, and we are asking the tenants and pop-up businesses to activate the space in unique ways, giving patrons a fresh experience each time they step into the market.”

Selden Market will be operated by the Downtown Norfolk Council. The market’s hours will be 11am to 8pm Monday through Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

Selden Market Pop-ups include:

ADHD Driven - A curated boutique of handmade clothes and goods made with love, good intention and eclectic vibes

Art Crush - Boutique specializing in handmade and hand-painted wearable art

Color Fleur - Upscale indoor garden boutique that combines a love of nature, art and interior décor

Crumbsnatcher Cafe - Homemade, healthy and delicious gourmet pet treats

Davenport Designs - Handmade fine jewelry with a simple, quirky twist

For All Handkind - A collective that connects artists with the community through hand-crafted glass objects. 10% of each artist's sales go directly to a charity of their choosing.

In Her Nature - Traveling boutique that offers clothing and accessories that are stylish, easy to wear and won’t break the bank

In Mind Vintage - Curated vintage menswear including t-shirts and outerwear from the 1950s to the 1990s

Maple & Belmont - A creative studio born out of a deep passion for hand lettering. Products are screen printed by hand and include art prints, stationery, textiles and more.

Norfolk Growler Company - Combining form and function through handmade ceramic growlers inspired by the traditions of Norfolk

Say Possible Socks - A sock brand focused on the art and design of legwear, featuring unique styles and custom service

Spotted Fig Pastries - A small batch bakery dedicated to crafting splendid, seasonally-inspired desserts

STEEZ Premium - A lifestyle label staying true to premium design through clothing, goods, and content

Studio 336 - Mugs, banners, decals and apparel with a dose of encouragement

Studio Posy - Unique floral design, elegant custom terrariums and botanical-inspired gifts

Twittering Bird - Prints and gift items featuring playful illustrations of beloved Virginia cities

Unbaked - Small-batch, made-to-order, edible cookie dough with unique flavors that are a treat to everybody’s inner child

Waffletina - Norfolk, Va.-based pop-up serving liege waffle sandwiches

12 permanent store fronts include:

Doughminion

Doughnut shop with a modern twist, featuring both classic and one-of-a-kind flavors.

Flutterby Soap Company

Handcrafted vegan soaps, lotions, and other skincare products - using high quality essential oils and butters.

Food, Clothing & Shelter

A curated retail experience where culture and community meet.

Hummingbird Chocolate & Tea Room

Elevating your tea and chocolate drinking experience.

LORAK Jewelry

Modern jewelry store known for in-house designed and crafted jewelry collections and unique engagement rings.

Merchant's Reserve

Exceptionally sourced nut, chocolate and specialty food gifts - reserved just for you.

Thank You Gift Shop

An extension of Thank You Gallery that aims to provide customers with a hand-curated selection of unique and limited goods.

P.O.P.

Enriching children’s lives through the Power of Play.

Velvet Witch

A curated gift shop carrying products for healing of the mind, body and soul.

Vessel Craft Coffee

A coffee bar featuring ethically sourced coffee, cold brew, brew gear and world change.

Werther Leather Goods

Quality leather bags and wallets, made locally.

Werrell Woodworks

A modern decor store with products for your business and home to create a unique and memorable space.