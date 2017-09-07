Amazon wants to open a $5 billion second HQ in North America

Virginia AG Mark Herring admits to “brown makeup” costume following calls for Northam’s resignation

Amazon has announced plans to open a second headquarters in North America that will employ as many as 50,000 workers.

SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 6: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils new Kindle reading devices at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The company announced Thursday that it is searching for a city to host the new “HQ2” facility, which will cost at least $5 billion to construct and operate.

“We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters,” said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. “Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We’re excited to find a second home.”

Amazon said it would prefer to open the headquarters in a suburban or urban area with more than 1 million people. It’s looking for a community that “thinks big.”

The company said that while it would hire teams and executives for the new location, employees who currently work in Seattle would be offered the chance to relocate.

Cities and regional economic development organizations have been invited to submit proposals.

The company’s headquarters in Seattle boasts 33 buildings and 24 restaurants or cafes. It covers 8.1 million square feet.