‘My Ride’ Studio giving free workout classes for back-to-school

Posted 5:00 am, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:38PM, September 1, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The kids are going back to school which means you've got a few more hours to yourself!

Maybe you want to spend that time working out?

If you're looking for something new to do, how about giving cycling a try?

MY Ride is indoor cycling like you've never seen before. They host 45-minute classes filled with climbing, sprinting, dancing and cycling in a fun, fast-paced environment.

From September 4th through September 10th, they're offering free spin classes to anyone who wants to come out and try it!

To find out more and sign up for a class, check out their website.