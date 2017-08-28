HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It’s a pivotal point in your life - your baby is born. But what can be the happiest time in your life can also come with feelings of daunting uncertainty. Here with tricks and tips to help ease new moms and dads into parenthood is mom and CEO of momtrends.com Nicole Feliciano.
Ideas to help ease new moms and dads into parenthood on Coast Live
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
For parents of separated twins, inspiration and heartache
-
For parents of separated twins, inspiration and heartache
-
Carrie Underwood welcomes son
-
Yorktown woman studies to become childhood cancer doctor, carrying fight cousin left behind
-
Feeling overwhelmed as a parent? Here are tips from a therapist to help
-
-
How busy people can still get in shape for the new year on Coast Live
-
When parents of same-sex couples refuse to attend their wedding, this mom steps in
-
Virginia father accused of fatally shooting teenage daughter and her cousin
-
Triplets attend same medical school parents attended, study with professor who delivered them as preemies
-
After his best friend died, a 12-year-old Michigan boy raised $2,500 to pay for the headstone
-
-
Four people displaced by Norfolk house fire
-
Getting on track for the new year on Coast Live
-
If Coast Guard members are killed during shutdown, their families won’t get benefits