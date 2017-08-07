Virginia ranks 7th in cheapest gas prices

Lt. Gov. Fairfax admits to “consensual encounter” with accuser in statement
Posted 2:17 pm, August 7, 2017, by
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Despite rising gas prices nationwide, Virginia has some of the least expensive prices at the pump, coming in 7th nationally.

The current price of gas in Virginia is $2.15, which is six cents more than last week, 13 cents more than last month, and 24 cents more than last year.

The average price of gas in Hampton Roads is $2.17, which is still slightly higher than the state average.

Currently, several southern states have the nation’s cheapest gas prices, with South Carolina and Mississippi leading the way with gas at an average of $2.09 per fallon.