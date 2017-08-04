Virginia launches military and veteran legal guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Attorney General Mark Herring and other military support leaders announced the launch of a military and veteran legal guide on Friday morning.

Military members and their families face a unique set of legal challenges, Herring said. They have to move a lot and when they get deployed, it's not always easy to get answers on how to handle legal situations.

"Because of the unique legal needs that veterans and military service members and their families have, it's really important to get information about their legal rights and protections they may have," Herring said.

The 33-page guide is available online and in hard copy. It will help provide information on issues like taxes, employment, and family law. It helps put a lot of the information about Virginia law in one place.

"These men and women have done so much for us and for our country, that we owe it to them to support them, ease their transition back to civilian life, and meet their needs," said Herring.

Sue Hoppin, the founder and president of the National Military Spouse Network, says it will help husbands and wives, as well. "A lot of times we don't advocate for ourselves," she said. "We may know what our resources are, but we are a little bit timid, so this really empowers the military spouse to take everything - take all the information and be a better advocate for themselves and their families."