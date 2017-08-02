Portsmouth Police need your help to find robbery suspect

Lt. Gov. Fairfax admits to “consensual encounter” with accuser in statement
Dominic V. Roscoe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth need your help to find a man wanted for several charges, including assault and battery.

They’re trying to find Dominic V. Roscoe, 24.

He is wanted for: robbery, burglary, destruction of property, 2 counts of assault & battery of family member, 2 counts of trespassing, petit larceny, and use of profane/threatening language.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line.  There are three ways you can submit a tip.

  • Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)
  • Text: “Portsmouth” to 274637 (CRIMES) along with your tip
  • Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.