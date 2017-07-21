100 degree heat can be good and bad for local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the heat index expected to be well over 100 degrees this weekend some local businesses are looking for a boost.

Others are preparing to take a hit.

Jim Wofford, General Manager of the MacArthur Center in Norfolk, said summer is usually a slower time for the mall.

However, they are expecting bigger crowds this weekend, particularly shoppers looking to escape the oppressive heat in a climate-controlled environment.

Our cameras also caught long lines at Regal Cinemas located inside MacArthur Center. Moviegoers told News 3 visiting the big screen is one of the only activities available when it's too hot to be outside.

On the other hand some local restaurants say the hottest days tend to be slower.

Charlie's at Granby Street and 18th Street in Norfolk told News 3 it's expecting business to be down through the weekend due to the temperatures being so high. However, 'to go' orders typically increase.

Click HERE for more information on how to stay safe in triple-digit temperatures.