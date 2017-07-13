Hampton hosts gridiron icons for ESPN panel discussion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. — ESPN’s The Undefeated hosted an in-depth round table discussion titled ‘From the 757 to the NFL’ with Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Tomlin and former NFL quarterbacks Mike Vick and Aaron Brooks at Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Auditorium Thursday. The event was live streamed on TheUndefeated.com.

"We always get a microphone in our face and get asked certain questions about how we play," explained four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Mike Vick, a Newport News native. "But it's never about how we got there, so that's what's intriguing about today."

“This production speaks to the cutting edge projects and events that exist all across our campus,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “Hampton University is unparalleled in the delivery of content and at the forefront of all areas of creativity and innovation”

"We don't have a professional sports team here in Hampton Roads," Aaron Brooks, a Newport News native who played seven seasons in the NFL, pointed out. "That's why it's so important for them to see us come back, so they can see what it's like."

The panel, moderated by The Undefeated’s senior NFL writer Jason Reid, will discuss the opportunities and challenges of life as a football player, competition, the journey to manhood and the pursuit of achievable dreams. This will be an inspiring conversation between three NFL quarterbacks and a Super Bowl-winning head coach who all grew up in one of the nation’s top talent-rich regions - Hampton Roads.

“The Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications on the campus of Hampton University is a digital mecca for multiplatform production,” said B. DaVida Plummer, Dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “The collaborative effort between ESPN’s The Undefeated, the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation and Scripps Howard is just one of many celebrated events held here. We are looking forward to creating more compelling programming from our studios here at our ‘Home by the Sea”.

