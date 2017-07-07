All lanes back open after fatal I-264 crash near Military Hwy exit

NORFOLK, Va. – A fatal crash on I-264 East in Norfolk before the Military Highway exit was impacting traffic out of downtown Norfolk.

All lanes were back open around 7:15 p.m.

A Virginia State Police investigation revealed that a 2007 Dodge Caliber was traveling east on I-264 when a white BMW entered the lane behind.

When both the Dodge and the BMW began changing to the right lane at the same time, the driver of the Dodge swerved to avoid the BMW and lost control.

The Dodge spun around and ran off the right side of the interstate where it struck the Jersey wall, VSP said.

The front-seat passenger, 36-year-old Erica Fray died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, Ricardo Fray was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The two vehicles never came in contact with one another, but State Police would like for anyone with information about the white BMW to contact the Chesapeake State Police Dispatch at 757-424-6800.