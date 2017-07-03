× Dirt bike accident sends man to hospital with serious injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a dirt bike accident Monday evening.

Officials say the accident happened in the 5300 block of Indian Trail, in a rural section of Suffolk.

Investigation revealed the 27-year-old male went off the roadway, struck a culvert, and was ejected from the dirt bike.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Police say the man did receive medical assistance on scene, but was then flown by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

