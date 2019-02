Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police tell News 3 they are investigating the drowning death of a two-year-old boy.

It happened at a home in the 2800 block of Omar Street. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police say it's unclear what led to the drowning.

Authorities are still investigating and there are no charges at this time.

