Three arrested in Suffolk for forgery after scamming people with promise of free money

SUFFOLK, Va. – Three people have been arrested in connection to a scheme involving multiple people’s debit cards and PIN numbers.

Police were trying to track down the three people who were convincing others to provide their debit cards and PIN numbers. The three then deposited fraudulent checks into accounts before making withdrawals, according to police.

They were able to obtain the debit cards and PIN numbers by promising the people free money.

Those arrested include:

Maya Jilvonnie Rodgers, age 21, of Suffolk, on charges including three counts of Forgery, three counts of Uttering, and one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretense (Felony)

Daron Lindelle Gary, age 27, of Suffolk, on charges including one count of Forgery, one count of Uttering, one count of Obtain Money by False Pretense (Felony), and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Felony

Kevon Latrel Anderson, age 20, of Smithfield, on charges including two counts of Forgery, two counts of Uttering, and two counts of Obtain Money by False Pretense (Felony)

All three turned themselves in to Suffolk Police.