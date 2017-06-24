Virginia Beach Police arrest suspect for robbery and shooting at 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police were investigating a robbery and shooting that happened at the 7-Eleven at 325 Kellam Road.

In June of 2017 police received a call for a robbery in progress at the store.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.

Police did not say if the victim was an employee of the 7-Eleven, the robber or a customer.

27-year-old Davin Alexander McClenney has been charged with two counts of Robbery, Wearing a Mask in Public, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

In July of 2019 McClenney pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts of Use of a Firearm – 2nd or subsequent offense, a count of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, and a count of Wearing a Mask.

Some charges were nolle prossed as part of a plea agreement.

Sentencing is set for October, 2019.