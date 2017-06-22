6-year-old injured during Norfolk hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Va. – A child was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the 6500 block of Pasteur Court around 3:30 p.m.

The vehicle that hit the child left the scene, according to police.

Police said the child was alert and conscious on scene but was taken to CHKD for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for on-the-go updates.