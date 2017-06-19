Take a ‘Crabtown Cruise’ around Hampton Roads

Posted 6:00 am, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05AM, June 20, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HAMPTON, Va. - Miss Hampton II and Graham & Rollins have launched a series of evening seafood cruises out of downtown Hampton.

Each "Crabtown Cruise" is about two-hours long and offers fresh steamed seafood from Graham & Rollins, themed entertainment, a full cash bar and more.

For non-seafood eaters, other food will be available for purchase on the boat.

Each cruise is $35 per person, with seafood options available for purchase. Dinner is not included in ticket price.

Here are some of the events:

Friday, June 23

50th annual Hampton Jazz Festival in Hampton!

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (3:30 p.m. boarding time)

Hampton Maritime Center, 710 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA 23669

Cost: $35 per person for cruise only

Friday, June 30

Home of the Free, Because of the Brave.

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (5:00 p.m. boarding time)

Hampton Maritime Center, 710 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA 23669

Cost: $35 per person for cruise only