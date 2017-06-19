Suffolk Police asking for public’s help finding stolen vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police need your help finding a car that was stolen earlier Monday morning in a carjacking.

Police were contacted just after 2 a.m. by two people who said they were carjacked while they were parked along the roadway in the 300 block of York Street.

According to police, the victims were approached by two unknown males. One of the men was holding a handgun.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2006 Honda Accord with gold rims with the Virginia license plates XHA-8247.

The back window of the vehicle has gold lettering that says “Slum Lordz” and there is also white lettering that says “Artistic Father.” An Atlanta Falcons decal is also on the back bumper.

The first suspect is described as a dark skinned black male wearing a dark colored hoodie, with a red hat and shoulder length dreadlocks.

The second suspect is also described as a dark skinned black male wearing a dark colored hoodie. He had a short fade haircut.

Police say the suspects are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 17-years-old.

Anyone with information, or if the vehicle is seen, please contact Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.